Religious freedom doesn't mean right to convert others: Govt to SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 28

Maintaining that no one has a fundamental right to convert others, the Centre on Monday assured the Supreme Court that it would take serious measures to check forced and fraudulent religious conversions.

“The right to freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion. The said right certainly does not include the right to convert an individual through fraud, deception, coercion, allurement or other such means,” the Centre said in an affidavit filed in the top court.

The affidavit has been filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in response to a PIL by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a direction to take measures to control fraudulent religious conversion by threat and inducements.

Asserting that the government was cognisant of the gravity and the seriousness of the issue raised in the petition, the MHA said, “The relief sought in the present petition would be taken up in all seriousness by the Union of India and appropriate steps shall be taken as the Central Government is cognisant of the menace.”

Citing a Supreme Court verdict, it said the word “propagate” did not envisage the right to convert a person; rather it was in the nature of the positive right to spread one’s religion by exposition of its tenets.

The top court had already upheld laws which sought to control and curb the menace of organised, sophisticated large-scale illegal conversions, it said, adding that such laws were necessary to protect cherished rights of vulnerable sections of society, including women and economically and socially backward classes.

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah – which had on November 14 described forced religious conversion as a “very serious” matter affecting the security of the nation -- on Monday asked the Centre to collate information received from all states on the steps taken by them in this regard and posted the matter for further hearing on December 5.