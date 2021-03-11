Remain vigilant against demographic changes in border areas: Amit Shah tells DGPs

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, August 18

Stressing that all the states should give top priority to issues relating to national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asked Directors General of Police (DGPs) to remain vigilant against demographic changes taking place in border areas.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) conference here, Shah said it is the responsibility of the DGPs of the states to ensure that all information of technical and strategic importance reach the frontier districts.

He said this was a fight for the future of youth of the country which “we have to win in all circumstances by moving forward unitedly”.

Listing out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in North-East and Left-wing extremism as the three serious-most internal security challenges, Shah said, “We have achieved big successes towards laminating them.”

He said that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced new laws, increased co-ordination with states, increased budgetary allocation and ensured optimum use of technology to deal with internal security challenges.

“For the first time in the country a system- National Automated Finger Print Identification System (NAFIS) – has been developed, which needs to percolate down to the lowest level,” the Minister said.

Dwelling on the problem of drug menace Shah said only intercepting consignments was not enough and it was important to get to both the source and the destination of narcotic syndicates to completely eliminate them.

Noting that for the first time work was being done on various fronts with scientific approach, Shah said the Centre was preparing a detailed database of various types of crimes.

He said in order to strengthen the security architecture the government would put 5G technology to good use.

The two-day conference dwelt on various issues including counter-terror and counter-radicalisation, challenges of Maoists’ over ground and front-organisations, Crypto currency, monitoring of cyber and social media, security of islands and ports, emerging challenges of 5G technology, demographic changes in border areas and rising radicalisation; and drug smuggling.

