Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 17

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with a case of his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud adjourned the hearing to March 17 due to paucity of time. The replies of the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Assam were also not on record, it noted.

The top court had on February 27 extended till March 3 the interim bail granted to Khera in the case after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench on behalf of the State of Assam that the state police wanted to file their reply. A similar submission was made by Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad.

In its affidavit, the Assam Government rejected Khera’s apology as a tactical submission while the Uttar Pradesh Government too opposed his plea, saying he might interfere with the probe.

Hours after his dramatic deplaning and arrest at the IGI Airport here by the Assam Police, Khera was on February 23 released on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

“We have protected you (Khera) but there has to be some level of discourse,” an apparently displeased CJI had said.

The Bench had said the order was aimed to enable Khera to apply for regular bail before the jurisdictional court, upon the FIRs being transferred to one jurisdiction. It means, Khera will have to seek regular bail after the expiry of the twice extended interim bail from the court to which the FIRs get transferred after clubbing.

The top court had issued notices to the states of Assam and Uttar Pradesh seeking their responses to Khera’s plea for transferring and clubbing together three separate FIRs lodged against him at Lucknow, Varanasi, and Dima Hasao for his alleged offensive remarks against the Prime Minister.

Khera has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.