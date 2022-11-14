Remarks against President Murmu: Mamata Banerjee condemns West Bengal minister Akhil Giri’s remarks, apologises on behalf of TMC

Kolkata, November 14
Condemning her ministerial colleague Akhil Giri’s controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised to her on behalf of the TMC.
Banerjee said she has immense respect for the President, and her party has cautioned Giri against making derogatory remarks in the future.
“I condemn Akhil Giri’s comment on President Droupadi Murmu. What Akhil has done is wrong. We don’t support such a remark. I apologise on behalf of my party as he is my party colleague. The party has already cautioned Akhil Giri,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.
The CM, without pointing finger at anybody, also recalled that Giri was referred to as ‘darkak’ (crow species) in the past.
Giri faced flak recently for his remarks on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.
After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologized for it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court
The apex court asked the Centre to step in and make sincere ...
US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Biden and Xi also agreed that ‘a nuclear war should never be...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
India's retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October
It is still above Reserve Bank’s comfort level for tenth mon...