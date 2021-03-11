Rename Qutub Minar: Outfits

New Delhi, May 10
After Taj Mahal, rightwing outfits are now demanding that Qutub Minar be named as ‘Vishnu Stambh’ since, they claimed, it was a Vishnu temple. Activists of United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena chanted ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the heritage site.
