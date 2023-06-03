Repatriate child in foster care, MEA tells Germany

New Delhi, June 2
Amid mounting pressure from several MPs as well as Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came out with a statement on an Indian infant who was separated from her parents and put in foster care in Germany over 20 months ago.
Mounting pressure
- Ariha Shah was placed in custody of Germany’s Youth Welfare Office in 2021
- She was 7 months old then; she has now been in foster care for over 20 months
- MEA says there are potential foster parents in India who are willing to bring up the child
“We remain committed to ensuring Ariha Shah’s return. We have urged the German authorities to do all that is necessary to send Ariha to India at the earliest, which is also her inalienable right as an Indian national,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
“Ariha’s continued placement in German foster care and infringement of her social, cultural and linguistic rights is of deep concern to her parents and the Indian Government. The child is an Indian national and her nationality and socio-cultural background is the most important determinant of where her foster care is to be provided,” he added.
Ariha was put in foster care after German doctors attended on her multiple times for injuries to her skull and private parts. Sources said her parents had identified three foster parents in India and had been petitioning the MEA for months to transfer her custody to one of them.
German diplomatic sources said the overall long-term goal was to reunite the baby with her parents, but as the matter was in court and no firm assurance could be given.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore
Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia
Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested
Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular
'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe
9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman
Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR
‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...
Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum
Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir