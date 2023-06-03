Repatriate child in foster care, MEA tells Germany

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Amid mounting pressure from several MPs as well as Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came out with a statement on an Indian infant who was separated from her parents and put in foster care in Germany over 20 months ago.

Mounting pressure Ariha Shah was placed in custody of Germany’s Youth Welfare Office in 2021

She was 7 months old then; she has now been in foster care for over 20 months

MEA says there are potential foster parents in India who are willing to bring up the child

“We remain committed to ensuring Ariha Shah’s return. We have urged the German authorities to do all that is necessary to send Ariha to India at the earliest, which is also her inalienable right as an Indian national,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“Ariha’s continued placement in German foster care and infringement of her social, cultural and linguistic rights is of deep concern to her parents and the Indian Government. The child is an Indian national and her nationality and socio-cultural background is the most important determinant of where her foster care is to be provided,” he added.

Ariha was put in foster care after German doctors attended on her multiple times for injuries to her skull and private parts. Sources said her parents had identified three foster parents in India and had been petitioning the MEA for months to transfer her custody to one of them.

German diplomatic sources said the overall long-term goal was to reunite the baby with her parents, but as the matter was in court and no firm assurance could be given.