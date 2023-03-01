Repolling under way in 4 polling stations of Nagaland

Kohima, March 1
Repolling is under way in four polling stations in Nagaland on Wednesday, an official said.
The repolling is being held in New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency, the official said.
The repolling began at 7am and will continue till 4pm.
Election officials in the state have not cited any reasons for the repolling in the four polling stations.
The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced repolling in four polling stations out of the 2,291 polling stations across Nagaland that went to polls on Monday.
On the basis of reports submitted by general observers and after taking all material circumstances into account, the commission declared the voting held on Monday at the four polling stations as void, said EC under-secretary Surender Singh.
Polling for 59 Assembly seats was held on Monday, while the votes will be counted on Thursday.
