Report on law intern’s PFI ‘link’ probe: SC to MP Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Maintaining that the state machinery must take responsibility to protect rights and liberties of citizens, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh Government to file a status report on the probe into allegations against a law intern for her alleged links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Law intern Sonu Mansoori was arrested on January 28 for filming an Indore court proceedings of a case related to a Bajrang Dal leader and was granted bail by the top court on March 22.

"The state machinery must take responsibility to protect the rights and liberties of the citizens. Liberty is protected under the Constitution and the state is obligated to protect the rights of its citizens," a Bench led by Justices Ajay Rastogi told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, who represented the MP Government.

Mansoori was named as an accused in the FIR, the ASG said, adding the state would file a status report on the probe carried out so far. Asking for an independent probe and safety of the woman, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on May 11.