Respond to HC judges' plea on GPF, Centre told

New Delhi, February 24
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre to respond on a petition filed by seven judges of the Patna High Court complaining that their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts were closed.
A Bench asked the Centre to respond to the plea and asked Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj to apprise it of the status on the next hearing. The judges who moved the top court were Justices Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha.
They had on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the closure of their GPF accounts. The matter was mentioned by advocate Prem Prakash before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.
