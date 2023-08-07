Restaurant owner shot dead in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), August 7
A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified people in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said.
The incident took place in Patratu area under the jurisdiction of Basal police outpost, around 45 km from state capital Ranchi, on Sunday evening, Patratu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said.
The deceased has been identified as Roshan Sao, owner of a restaurant on the Ranchi-Ramgarh state highway in Patratu.
Chaudhary said three unidentified people came on a motorcycle. One of them fired three bullets at Sao and the trio escaped.
"He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," he said.
The SDPO said that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.
The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.
