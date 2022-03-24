Restore midday meals in schools: Sonia to govt

Tribune News Service

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government to restore the midday meal scheme in schools noting that restarting the scheme would help children return to the formal education system. In her second zero hour reference in Lok Sabha in a week, Gandhi said hot, cooked meals should be provided to children under three years and to pregnant and lactating women. TNS

Panel for intake of direct recruit IAS officers

Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the government had formed a committee for recommendations on the number of intake of direct recruit Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers through civil services examination from 2022 to 2030. TNS

4,926 foreign-origin prisoners lodged in jails

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 4,926 prisoners of foreign origin were lodged in Indian jails currently, of whom 1,140 have been convicted and 3,467 are facing trial at different stages. The government spend on them for financial year 2020-21 was over Rs 2,000 crore. TNS

Parl disrupted for second day in a row

Both Houses of Parliament again witnessed uproarious scenes on Wednesday over the rise in fuel prices, as they were adjourned in the first hour of the proceedings. The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour till noon as Opposition parties led by the Congress created ruckus when its demand for a discussion on the hike in prices of fuel and other commodities was disallowed. TNS

Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday paid rich tribute to legendary freedom fighters Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who sacrificed their lives on this day in 1931.