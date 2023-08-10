Restrictions to be in place for non-scheduled flights at Delhi airport on Aug 15

PTI

New Delhi, August 10

Non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to land or take-off at Delhi airport for specific hours in the morning and evening on August 15, according to an official.

There will be no impact on movement of scheduled flights on Independence Day at Delhi airport, which is also the country's largest airport.

The official said that no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of schedule airlines and chartered flights from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm on August 15.

In this regard, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) that comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

NOTAM will not be applicable for flights of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Army Aviation helicopters.

State-owned aircraft and helicopters will be permitted to fly with the governor or chief minister of a state. Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators, flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted, the official said.

Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.