Retd Army officer moves HC over Agnipath scheme

New Delhi, August 18
A retired Colonel on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to set aside the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces.
The PIL filed by Col Amit Kumar, who opted for voluntary retirement last year and has enrolled as an advocate at the Bar Council of Delhi, was listed before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.
The Bench listed the matter for hearing on August 25, clubbing it along with other similar cases. The PIL also urged that the authorities must not cancel the selection of the candidates who cleared the exam for the Indian Air Force in 2019. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...