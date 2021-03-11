Retd Army officer moves HC over Agnipath scheme

New Delhi, August 18

A retired Colonel on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to set aside the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces.

The PIL filed by Col Amit Kumar, who opted for voluntary retirement last year and has enrolled as an advocate at the Bar Council of Delhi, was listed before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The Bench listed the matter for hearing on August 25, clubbing it along with other similar cases. The PIL also urged that the authorities must not cancel the selection of the candidates who cleared the exam for the Indian Air Force in 2019. — IANS