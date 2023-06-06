Retired IPS officer dies by suicide at Lucknow house

PTI

Lucknow, June 6

A retried IPS officer on Tuesday shot himself dead with his licensed revolver at his residence in Gomti Nagar area here, police said.

"Dinesh Kumar Sharma (73), a 1975-batch IPS officer, shot himself at his house. His body was found in his room this morning," a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered a suicide note from his room.

Sharma, who retired from the DG rank, was stated to be undergoing treatment for depression.

DG, Security, Vinod Kumar Singh said Sharma's body was recovered from his room in the morning.

"He was a good officer and I had family relations with him. He was also a very good cricket player and used to be part of the IPS cricket team." Singh said.