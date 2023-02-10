'Review move on Rahul's remarks'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Pointing out that a major portion of the speech of Rahul Gandhi made in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday was removed in such a way that the speech becomes unintelligible, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, urged Speaker Om Birla “to revisit his decision to edit the speech”.

Rahul had mentioned certain facts about the Hindenburg report and the alleged involvement of Adani Group in manipulation of the stock market. He posed some questions to the PM, he said.

“Having conferred the freedom of speech to parliamentarians, the Constitution emphasises the fact that the freedom is absolute and unfettered. This unfettered power granted to the elected representatives is due to the fact that members serve the interest of the people of this country,” Chowdhury wrote in a letter to Birla.