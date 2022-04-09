Rights panel urged to take note of MP 'stripping' case

New Delhi, April 8
Condemning the alleged act of the Madhya Pradesh Police, which “reprehensibly stripped” journalists, theatre artistes and others at a police station, the Press Club of India and Indian Women Press Corp today issued a statement urging the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take suo moto notice of the incident.
“We condemn the reprehensible manner in which journalists, theatre artistes and other citizens were stripped and paraded naked in a police station in Seedhi district,” read the statement, signed by presidents of the two organisations Umakant Lakhera and Vineeta Pandey.
The statement deplored the alleged misuse of lookout circulars “to harass and intimidate the critics of the government like Akar Patel, who was stopped from flying to London recently”.
