Rijiju holds review meet with poll panel

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the EC pushing for electoral reforms, including the one which seeks to bar people from contesting from more than one seat, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday held a review meeting with senior poll panel officials and his ministry’s legislative department. The EC has also sought electoral reforms to ensure that no foreign donations creep in, as stipulated under the RP Act and the FCRA 2010. PTI

Scientists write to PM against GM mustard

New Delhi: A group of former government scientists reiterated their environmental reservations about genetically modified (GM) mustard in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday even while the Union Agriculture Ministry has already issued restrictions on voicing opinion over GM mustard.