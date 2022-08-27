Ring-fencing of J'khand MLAs likely to prevent poaching

PTI

Ranchi, August 26

Faced with the threat of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren being “disqualified” as MLA, a crucial meeting of the UPA was held at the CM’s residence today to chalk out a strategy. In the rapidly changing political scenario, ‘resort politics’ could come into play to keep the numbers intact, sources said.

A few insiders from the Congress, a member of the ruling coalition, said that ring-fencing of MLAs by parking them in a resort located in a ‘friendly state’ such as West Bengal or Bihar was one of the options mulled to prevent poaching. Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, however, said the “MLAs of the ruling alliance cannot be poached and will stay in Ranchi”.

The Election Commission of India had on Thursday sent its opinion to the Governor on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself. Another Minister Mithilesh Thakur claimed that the ruling coalition had the magic number of “50 MLAs, which can go up to 56”.

The BJP, which is the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren’s disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that “a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government”.

The issue was referred to the Governor who referred it the ECI. Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA’s disqualification, the matter shall be referred to the Governor who in turn “shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion”.