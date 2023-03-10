 RJD cries foul as ED raids premises of Lalu’s kin and close aides : The Tribune India

RJD cries foul as ED raids premises of Lalu’s kin and close aides

Rajya Sabha MP and RJD national spokesman Manoj Kumar Jha said the BJP should fight its political opponents politically and 'stop this game of raids'

RJD cries foul as ED raids premises of Lalu’s kin and close aides

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad. File photo



PTI

Patna, March 10

The Rashtriya Janta Dal on Friday flew off the handle over raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on premises owned by family members and close aides of the party’s national president Lalu Prasad.

Leaders of the RJD alleged that the BJP, which rules the Centre and has an axe to grind against the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar, was providing agencies like CBI, ED and the Income Tax Department with “scripts” to settle scores with political opponents.

Senior RJD leader and former assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary said, “Only a few days ago did the CBI visit Rabri Devi (Prasad’s wife and ex-CM) here and our national president in Delhi for questioning. I wonder why these central agencies never act against BJP leaders suspected of corruption”.

Rajya Sabha MP and RJD national spokesman Manoj Kumar Jha said the BJP should fight its political opponents politically and “stop this game of raids”.

“The central agencies have become a butt of ridicule,” he said.

The RJD leader claimed that the BJP is “not able to shake off the trauma of having lost power in Bihar” in August last year.

“Some pliable officials in central agencies, who might be wanting some plum post-retirement assignments, seem to have fed the idea into the BJP’s minds that they can destabilise the ‘Mahagathbandhan’,” Jha alleged.

“But the BJP must know that the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is very strong. Moreover, it must remember that it will not be in power forever. A different regime may, in future, think of doing to BJP what it is doing to its opponents. The party must realise that and stop asking agencies to follow its scripts,” he added.

The Enforcement (ED) Friday conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar in connection with a money laundering investigation into the “land for jobs scam” case in which Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were questioned recently by the CBI.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

Among those whose premises have been raided include Prasad’s daughters Rohini and Hema besides the in-laws of his younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Bihar deputy CM.

In Patna, raids were conducted at the Haroon Nagar residence and the S P Verma Road house of Abu Dojana, a former RJD MLA, who has often been accused of being a “conduit for the party supremo’s benami transactions”.

Dojana briefly appeared on a balcony of his palatial house to declare to media persons waiting outside that “I don’t know what these people are trying to search at my place. I only know this much that we are paying the price for not cowing down before the BJP”.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which supports the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government from outside, also came out with a statement echoing the RJD’s sentiments.

“The raids are undoubtedly an example of the political vendetta of the BJP, which has been trying to destabilise the new government in Bihar since its formation. So many times have central agencies raided and grilled Lalu Prasad, his family members and close aides. But nothing has been found,” state secretary of CPI(ML)-L Kunal said in the statement.

Even the rumours of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu were a “handiwork of the BJP, which cannot tolerate its opponents being in power”, he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel rubbished the allegations of political vendetta and cited the examples of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, BSP supremo Mayawati and leaders of the Akali Dal in Punjab to assert “not all opposed to us face the wrath of central agencies. Only those guilty of wrongdoing face the music”.

Patel also sought to drive a wedge between Kumar, a former BJP ally, and other constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ which includes Congress and the Left.

He hailed the JD(U) leader for “not allowing a blemish on his own reputation for probity in public life by refusing to sign” the letter recently sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a number of opposition parties in protest against the CBI action against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

#BJP #Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

2
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

3
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

4
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'aide' nabbed at Amritsar airport

6
Trending

Watch: Video of Jaipur couple hugging each other on motorcycle on Holi eve goes viral, police take note

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

8
Amritsar

Amritsar BRTS project a ‘flop show’, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap

9
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

10
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim booked by Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

The agency had sought Sisodia’s 10-day custody

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...

India, Australia great friends: Anthony Albanese

PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese

Two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in area...

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes

Punjab Heath Minister Dr Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...


Cities

View All

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols