Railway route electrification UP

- Working to achieve 100 per cent electrification, the Railways on Thursday released data that shows impressive recent gains when compared to the period prior to 2014
- The Railway Ministry data show that from 2014, when the NDA government came to power, until July 31 this year, 30,585 kilometres of railway routes have been electrified as against 21,413-km route electrified between 1951 and 2014. TNS
