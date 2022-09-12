Rlys sees 38% rise in revenue

New Delhi, September 11
The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August was Rs 95,486.58 crore, showing an increase of Rs 26,271.29 crore or 38 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, an official press release said on Sunday.
The revenue from passenger traffic was Rs 25,276.54 crore, an increase of Rs 13,574.44 crore (116 per cent) year-on-year.
Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both segments — reserved and unreserved. The growth from the long distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains, Railways said.
