Road crash in UP leaves 5 dead

Bahraich, May 5
A truck rammed into a tempo here, leaving five people dead and 10 others injured, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday night when some people were returning from a function to Ahiranpurwa here in a tempo and the truck coming from the wrong side hit it, they said.
The injured have been identified as Bhagwan Prasad (40), Anil (15), Khusbhu (35), Harish (45) and Jai Karan (40). The injured have been admitted to hospital.
The truck driver is absconding.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience
India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...
NCP committee rejects Pawar's decision to step down as party chief
Pawar had set up the committee after he announced on May 2 t...
Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP
On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of t...
Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test
A woman coach had alleged that the minister had molested her...
Man who shot dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala arrested, police say business rivalry was the reason
Both had filed numerous complaints against each other follow...