Road crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves 5 dead, UP CM Adityanath condoles loss of lives

Noida, May 12
Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said.
Two other people who were along with the deceased in an SUV have been hospitalised with injuries after the 5am road crash, the police said.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured.
"The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.
The dumper truck has been impounded by the police, the official said.
#UPCM @myogiadityanath ने ग्रेटर नोएडा के यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हुई दो वाहनों की टक्कर में लोगों की मृत्यु पर गहरा शोक प्रकट किया है।— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 12, 2022
मुख्यमंत्री जी ने दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति की कामना करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है।
The CM's office tweeted in Hindi, "CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to collision of two vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. Praying for peace to the departed souls, the chief minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families."
