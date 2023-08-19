Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

A 32-year-old man was killed and two others were injured as three robbers armed with knives attacked them in separate incidents in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Saturday.

They said three calls related to incidents of stabbing were received at the Welcome police station between 11.30 pm on Friday and 1 am on Saturday.

Sher Mohammad (25) of Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome was stabbed in the abdomen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Jou Tirkey said, adding that the man managed to save himself by hiding in a house.

The second call came around 12.20 am. Gurfan, a resident of the same colony, was stabbed in the back, the DCP said.

He said Gurfan succumbed to his injuries and his mobile phone was taken away.

The third victim, Sharik (22), also a resident of the Janta Mazdoor Colony, was stabbed in the neck. He ran away and managed to save himself, police said.

The DCP said two of the assailants – Kapil Chaudhary (25) and Sohail (22) - had been apprehended.

Chaudhary has past criminal record and was arrested in 2021 for an attempt to murder and in 2022 for a stabbing incident. He came out of jail three months ago. The robbed mobile phone and a bloodstained knife were found in his possession, Tirkey said.

He identified the third accused as Sameer.

All three were consuming alcohol when they hatched a plan to rob some people. They were carrying knives they had bought recently from the Ballimaran area, police said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC had been registered, they said.

Efforts are being made to trace Sameer. He was involved in criminal activities in the past and was arrested for robbery under provisions of the Arms Act in 2022, police said.