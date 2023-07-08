Robust mechanism needed to address gender-based misconduct in sports: SC judge Hima Kohli

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

Amid raging controversy over allegations of sexual harassment against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli has emphasised the need to establish a robust mechanism to address gender-based misconduct in sports.

“Establishing a robust mechanism for reporting and time-bound redressal of instances of such misconduct is imperative. This includes setting up helplines, establishing independent statutory committees to investigate complaints and imposing strict penalties on offenders,” Justice Kohli said, addressing a national seminar on ‘Women Empowerment through Sports’ organised by the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi on Friday.

“Creating a safe and inclusive environment will send a powerful message to the entire society that women in sports deserve respect, dignity and protection from all forms of discrimination and harassment,” she said.

Indian women have “etched their indomitable presence” internationally from cricket to athletics and “we must acknowledge the challenges they faced and overcome,” Justice Kohli said as she highlighted the need to promote equal economic opportunities as well as equal participation of women and bias-free representation in the media.

Justice Kohli said policy reforms were needed to promote women’s empowerment through sports and said such policies should establish mechanisms to address gender-based violence, discrimination and harassment in the field of sports.

“We must proactively create an enabling environment that fosters the development of talent and nurtures aspiring women athletes. A level-playing field will empower them to pursue their sporting dreams with vigour and determination,” she said.

“While judicial pronouncements serve as guiding lights, effective policy reforms are equally essential in promoting women’s empowerment through sports…These policies should examine various facets, including ensuring equal opportunities, providing financial backup and establishing mechanisms for reporting and redressing any gender-based violence, discrimination and harassment in the field of sports,” she said.

Noting that regressive mindset and cultural norms limiting the aspirations of women must be challenged, Justice Kohli said it’s critical to develop robust systems that support women athletes, ensure equal pay and provide them with opportunities to pursue their careers without financial constraints.

”The Indian sporting arena, like any other, is not immune to the deep-rooted biases and gender disparities that persist in our society. There are several obstacles that have been preventing women from fully realising their potential,” she said.

Maintaining sports could be a means of economic empowerment for women as it opened avenues for endorsements and professional contracts; she said stories of successful women in sports teach other girls the importance of teamwork, self-reliance, resilience and confidence.

”We must foster an environment where women are encouraged to pursue their sporting dreams and reach their full potential…Sports can be a means of economic empowerment for women…This not only provides financial stability but also contributes to the overall economic empowerment of women,” the judge said.

“We must invest in robust infrastructure and experts to foster an ecosystem that nurtures talent. Above all, we must challenge regressive mindsets and cultural norms that limit the aspirations of our women and girls,” she said.