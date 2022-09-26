Mukul Rohatgi says no to appointment as Attorney Gen

New Delhi, September 25
Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi has declined the government’s offer to be appointed as the Attorney General for India. “True,” was Rohatgi’s one-word answer to a query by The Tribune if he had turned down the offer of being appointed as Attorney General.
It was earlier reported that Rohatgi would don the mantle of India’s top law officer for the second time after the term of current incumbent KK Venugopal ends on September 30. Venugopal, who was initially appointed for a three-year term, has been given extensions, the last one being a three-month extension in June 2022.
The Centre is looking for a new AG at a time when the Supreme Court is all set to hear several petitions challenging the CAA and the validity of nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs.
