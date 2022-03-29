Roll back fuel price hike, demands Oppn

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Opposition members today demanded a rollback in the prices of fuel and cooking gas and sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the House on the issue, dismissing the contention that the rise was due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said common people were in distress due to rising prices.

Stating that his party would keep raising its voice inside and outside Parliament for a ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’, Chowdhary said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had decided to run a campaign across the country. He also raised the issue of over 800 drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) set for a price hike from April.

“The government says that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, prices are rising. This is not true, as we import about 0.5 per cent oil from Russia. This government in the past about eight years has earned Rs 26 lakh crore (in excise duty on petrol and diesel),” he said.

Demanding a rollback of prices and debate in the House on the issue, DMK leader TR Baalu said the salaried class had been affected the most. He also pointed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had reduced Rs 3 per litre on petrol. Wondering how prices of petrol

and diesel increased by Rs 4 in one week, he said, “this

is not fair on the part of the government.”