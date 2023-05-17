Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

The Special Secretary in the Vigilance Department of Delhi Government, who was probing the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, has expressed strong apprehensions that his room might have been bugged.

In a letter to the Secretary Vigilance and Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government, Special Secretary YVVJ Rajshekhar said there was a likelihood of tampering with and fabrication of records.

The officer has written the letter days after Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj ordered the withdrawal of work assigned to him.

The officer, in his letter, said he had some “extra sensitive” files that included documents related to renovation of CM’s residence, excise policy scam, alleged collusion between DJB officials for the demolition of a heritage monument at Kilokari for constructing a bungalow, a feedback unit case pertaining to setting up of a separate intelligence unit directly, and matters relating to the Directorate of Information and Publicity, wherein payments worth more than Rs 90 crore were allegedly made in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has alleged that he was a “thoroughly corrupt officer”. “He is Wankhede (CBI officer accused of extortion in the Aryan Khan case) of the Delhi Vigilance Department. He has been one of the prime accused in CNG kit scam and the CBI has already recommended disciplinary action against him. Several complaints have been received against him from several people and officers,” the Delhi Government said in a statement.