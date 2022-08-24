Row over remarks against Prophet: Additional forces deployed in Hyderabad

PTI

Hyderabad, August 24

Security was stepped up in parts of the city following overnight protests against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh’s alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed while police said the situation was peaceful and under control, even as some educational institutions remained closed fearing unrest.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said the government would not compromise on law and order issues and tolerate those who try to hurt the sentiments of other religions and action will be taken as per law.

“There are several complaints across the state against Raja Singh that he made derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed. He was arrested on Tuesday,” Ali said in a statement.

Appealing to people to maintain peace and calm, he further said no one should take law into their hands.

TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a tweet alleged religious hatred is being incited in Telangana, a peaceful state. There is a ploy to disturb the social fabric of the country through social media.

An AIMIM legislator wrote to the Telangana Assembly Speaker, seeking for the ‘expulsion’ of Singh, also the BJP Floor leader.

The opposition BJP and TRS entered into a war of words, with the saffron party’s state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleging the TRS was trying to trigger communal riots to deflect attention from certain allegations against chief minister Rao’s family. Responding, ruling TRS leader B Vinod Kumar slammed the BJP over the Raja Singh episode and criticised it for its polarisation politics.

Observing that Hyderabad has emerged as a financial hub, next only to Mumbai, he said peace and communal harmony would not be allowed to be disturbed in the city. A state Congress leader created a flutter on Tuesday, saying if Singh was not arrested by the police, he would burn down the entire Goshamahal area, the Assembly constituency represented by the opposition legislator.

Additional police forces were deployed in parts of the city following overnight protests against Raja Singh for his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed that stretched into Wednesday morning.

Singh was arrested by the city police on Tuesday for making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. Later, he was granted bail by a local court.

Following his release protests erupted with people taking to streets late Tuesday night in various parts of the city including Charminar area, prompting the police to beef up security.

Protestors, holding black flags, in large numbers gathered in Shahalibanda and Charminar area during the morning hours. They demanded the arrest of Raja Singh. Effigies were burned by the agitators.

“Additional forces have been deployed wherever it is necessary. Some protests were held last night. But the situation is peaceful now,’ G Biksham Reddy Assistant Commissioner of Police, Charminar told PTI on Wednesday.

Situation is absolutely peaceful and under control. No one is taken into custody, Additional Commissioner of Police, law and order, DS Chauhan said, though TV visuals suggested that some protestors were taken into preventive custody by the police.

Educational institutions in some parts of the city remained closed fearing unrest.

MLAs belonging to AIMIM reached several parts of the old city where large number of Muslim youth were protesting holding black flags and tried to reason with them, the party sources said.

In view of the prevailing situation in South Zone area of the city police have issued some traffic diversions.

Following an uproar over his remarks, the BJP suspended Singh from the party.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday wrote a letter to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy requesting him to initiate ‘expulsion’ proceedings against Raja Singh for his alleged comments on Prophet Mohammad.

“Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he has also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India. This statement is the most recent example proving that he is unfit to be a member of the House,” the AIMIM leader said.

According to him, the legislative assembly has inherent powers under Article 194 of the Constitution to punish any member for breach of privilege and contempt of the House. These powers include the power to expel a member from the House, he further said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan has stoked a controversy for his purported remarks he would burn down entire Goshamahal area in the city over the Raja Singh episode.

A video in which khan issuing a warning to KCR government that he would burn down Goshamahal, if Raja Singh was not arrested on August 23, has gone viral.

“We are not here to watch tamasha. We will come on roads.” He purportedly warned that if Raja Singh were not to be arrested he would burn down the entire Goshamahal area.

