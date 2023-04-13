Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes appointment letters to 71,000 new govt recruits

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Taking another step towards fulfilling his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday distributed appointment letters to nearly 71,000 new recruits in different departments of the Central Government.

Virtually addressing a ‘Rashtriya Rozgar Mela’, PM Modi said today’s India is not “reactive”, but “proactive” in taking decisions and doing things, which has made the country “a bright spot” among the comity of nations. Several countries in the world have been witnessing economic slowdown in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, but India has shown its resilience, he added.

Modi said that appointment letters were handed over to more than 22 thousand teachers in Madhya Pradesh yesterday. “Similarly, on this auspicious day of Baisakhi, more than 70,000 youths have got government jobs in various departments of the central government. The Rashtriya Rozgar Mela shows the commitment of the government towards uplifting YuvaShakti’s spirit and giving them employment opportunities,” he said.

PM Modi urged all new recruits to ensure that common citizens don’t have bad experiences when they interact with them, something these new recruits could have faced before joining government service.

“Atmanirbhar Bharat is generating jobs in the urban and rural areas of the country. The toy industry has been enhanced leading to the generation of new job opportunities. The government’s focus on infrastructure development has also brought similar results,” he noted.