'Rs 1,000 is not 'revdi', this is your right': Kejriwal promises monthly allowance to women in poll-bound Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 10

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday announced monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above the age of 18 years in the state who are willing to accept the sop, should his party be voted to power.

Kejriwal's poll promise targeting women comes amidst criticism for his boorish tactic of promising freebies which is against developmental economics, and healthy politics in the country.

"Rs 1,000 is not 'revdi' (freebie). This is your right," Kejriwal said announcing the sop while addressing women in Ahmedabad-a commercial and industrial nerve-centre of Gujarat.

The announcement today is in continuation of earlier poll promises: free electricity up to 300 units to each family and Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed youths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed concern, as did he a few days ago, over electoral freebies, saying such practice would have deleterious effect on the country's efforts to become self-reliant. Also, it would do a bad turn to the country as it would impinge on its goal of attracting investment in new technology, which drives economy and modernisation.

Assembly elections in the coastal state of Gujarat are due this year-end. The AAP has launched its poll campaign to strike it rich in the State, and thereby expand its foot-prints in the country ahead of the 2024-General Elections.

Political pundits say the AAP has been tasting success with its experiment of poll promises, majorly in Delhi and Punjab. Hence, it would continue with it.