Rs 10K crore annual infra fund for Tier 2, 3 cities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

The government will set up a Rs 10,000 crore per year Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) for creating infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech.

The UIDF would be established through priority sector lending shortfall. It would be managed by the National Housing Bank and used by public agencies to create infrastructure. Cities with a population between 50,000 and 1,00,000 are classified as Tier-2 cities and those with a population of 20,000 to 50,000 as Tier-3 cities.

States would be encouraged to leverage resources from the grants of the 15th Finance Commission as well as existing schemes to adopt appropriate user charges while accessing the UIDF. The government would incentivise cities to improve their finances and make them ready for municipal bonds. “Through property tax governance reforms and ring-fencing user charges on urban infrastructure, cities will be incentivised to improve their creditworthiness for municipal bonds,” the Finance Minister said.

On the sanitation front, she said all cities and towns would be enabled for 100 per cent mechanical de-sludging of septic tanks and sewers for transition from manhole to machine-hole mode. Enhanced focus would be on scientific management of dry and wet waste.

As many as 500 new “waste-to-wealth” plants under GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) would be established to promote circular economy. These would include 200 compressed biogas plants.