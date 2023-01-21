Rs 30 lakh penalty imposed on Air India for urination incident

New Delhi, January 20
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India in connection with the urination incident. It also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the airline’s director of in-flight services.
The aviation regulator suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command of the flight for three months.
Air India said it respectfully acknowledged the gaps in reporting with respect to the incident and that relevant measures were being taken to address the matter.
It further said it was strengthening crew’s awareness about policies on handling incidents involving unruly passengers. “Air India is committed to stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers,” a spokesperson said.
On November 26 last year, a woman passenger was traumatised when co-passenger Shankar Mishra, reportedly in an inebriated state, allegedly urinated on her on a flight from New York to Delhi.
