Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

Porbandar, March 7
In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS apprehended an Iranian boat with five crew members carrying 61kg of drugs, in the Indian waters at the Arabian Sea off Gujarat.
The operation was carried out on Monday night.
Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) sources said that on a tip-off, the Coast Guard and ATS had kept a watch, and a few hundred nautical miles off the Okha port an Iranian boat was found fishing. The Coast Guard team chased the dhow, and on inspection of the boat, it found 61kg of narcotic substances.
All five Iranians and their boat were brought to the Okha port. The Forensic Science Laboratory will confirm the substance.
Sources said one more Coast Guard team is searching for the party that was to receive the drugs from the Iranian dhow in the high seas. IANS
