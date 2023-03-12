Rs 600 crore detected as proceeds of crime: Enforcement Directorate after raids against Lalu’s family

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized “unaccounted-for cash” of Rs 1 crore and detected Rs 600 crore as proceeds of crime after it raided 24 places linked to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family in connection with its probe into the Railways’ land-for-jobs “scam”.

Tejashwi skips CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday skipped CBI summons for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, citing personal reasons. He has sought a fresh date.

In a statement, the ED said the investigation was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Yadav’s family and its associates in various sectors, including real estate.

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to members of Yadav’s family, including that of his son, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

“Searches resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 1 crore, foreign currency (including $1,900), 540 grams of gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery worth about Rs 1.25 crore,” the ED statement read.

“Several other incriminating documents, including property documents, sale deeds held in the names of family members (of Yadav) and benamidaars indicating illegal accretion of huge land bank and electronic devices were found,” it said.

The ED said the raids resulted in the “detection of proceeds of crime amounting to about Rs 600 crore at this point of time which is in the form of immovable properties of Rs 350 crore and transactions of Rs 250 crore routed through various benamidaars”.