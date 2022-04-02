Rajya Sabha members seek rollback of hike in medicine prices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Lamenting that the Union Government has been insensitive towards the common people, two Rajya Sabha members today expressed concern over the “unprecedented” increase in the prices of essential drugs and said the action should be taken to address the issue.

In his Zero Hour mention in the House, John Brittas of the CPM said prices of more than 800 medicines were being increased by 11 per cent from April 1, which would adversely impact the common man, and urged the government to withdraw the hike.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too joined the issue and urged the government to provide relief on the front.

“I’m sad because the life of the common man is becoming tough and much more difficult. Today’s April 1 and already the people are reeling under the price rise and every day petrol price is going up,” Brittas said. —