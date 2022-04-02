Rajya Sabha members seek rollback of hike in medicine prices

New Delhi, April 1
Lamenting that the Union Government has been insensitive towards the common people, two Rajya Sabha members today expressed concern over the “unprecedented” increase in the prices of essential drugs and said the action should be taken to address the issue.
In his Zero Hour mention in the House, John Brittas of the CPM said prices of more than 800 medicines were being increased by 11 per cent from April 1, which would adversely impact the common man, and urged the government to withdraw the hike.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too joined the issue and urged the government to provide relief on the front.
“I’m sad because the life of the common man is becoming tough and much more difficult. Today’s April 1 and already the people are reeling under the price rise and every day petrol price is going up,” Brittas said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years