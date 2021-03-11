RS polls: Eight BJP leaders, one independent file nominations from UP

PTI

Lucknow, May 31

Eight BJP leaders and an independent candidate filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

Those who submitted their papers included BJP’s OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, former state party chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav.

The independent candidate who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday is Mauni Falhari Bapu, the office of the chief electoral officer of UP said in a statement.

Adityanath, Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

May 31 was the last date for the filing of the nominations for 11 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from UP.

The names of former Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and party’s national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam were missing from the BJP list.

They were among the five BJP Rajya Sabha MPs from UP retiring from the Upper House of Parliament.

Among the BJP candidates, Mithilesh Kumar is a former Lok Sabha MP from Shahjahanpur. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

He is also a two-time MLA from Shahjahanpur’s Powayan Assembly constituency, which he had won once as an independent and later on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

K Laxman is the national president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha. He was also the former president of BJP’s Telangana unit.

Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, a former party MLA, had vacated the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat for Yogi Adityanath.

Laxmikant Vajpayee is a former state unit chief and Surendra Nagar is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. Bauburam Nishad is the chairman of UP Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation.

With 273 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP-led alliance will easily be able to get eight members elected to the Upper House of Parliament while the SP and its allies (RLD and SBSP), with a strength of 125 legislators, will be able to ensure the victory of three candidates.

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 members to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP has selected its nominees keeping in mind the social equation with an eye on the 2024 General Election.

Scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 1 while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3. The polling, if needed, will be held on June 10 and results will be declared the same day.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Javed Ali Khan and supported independent Kapil Sibal and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury.