RS Sectt told not to evict Chadha for now

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

A Delhi court has directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict AAP MP Raghav Chadha from a Type-7 bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi — usually allotted to MPs who are former ministers, CMs or Governors — till his plea is decided.

The interim order came from Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik on Chadha’s application against the March 3 order of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat cancelling the allotment of the Type-7 bungalow to him.

“The plaintiff would indeed suffer irreparable injury in case he is dispossessed without the due process of law. Accordingly, till the next date of hearing, the defendant is directed not to dispossess the plaintiff from the bungalow… without the due process of law,” Kaushik said.

After hearing the arguments from both sides on the issue of maintainability, the court last week fixed the matter for July 10 for order, agencies reported.

As a first-time MP, Chadha is entitled to a Type-5 accommodation in the normal course. On July 6 last year, he was allotted a Type-6 bungalow at Pandara Park but he made a representation to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on August 29 requesting for a Type-7 accommodation.