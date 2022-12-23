RSS-backed body to mark Christmas

New Delhi, December 22
Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar will attend Christmas celebrations here on Friday organised by the Bharatiya Christian Manch, an organisation backed by the Sangh and in existence for some years with the objective to expand harmony between Christians and other communities.
The celebrations scheduled at Meghalaya House wil be attended by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda among others.The event, which comes at a time when the RSS is stepping up its campaign against religious conversions, is being seen as an attempt by the BJP and RSS to reach out to the STs and Christian segments in Meghalaya, which goes to polls in 2023.
