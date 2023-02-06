RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat denies scriptural basis of caste discrimination

New Delhi, February 6
In politically significant remarks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has denied the scriptural basis of caste discrimination in Hindu society and said scholars citing scriptures to perpetuate caste distinctions amounted to falsehood.
Speaking at the 647th birth anniversary programme organised by Sant Ravidas Samaj Panchayat in Mumbai yesterday, Bhagwat said, "To our creator we are all equal. There is no caste or sect. If some pandits (read scholars) citing scriptures are talking about caste based discrimination, it is false."
Dwelling on the Bhakti tradition, Bhagwat said the caste hierarchies were not acceptable to Hindu scriptures and all saints and reformers tried to revive the original spirit of scriptures wherein the right to salvation is equal for all.
"Caste superiority is an illusion, a falsehood and has to be set aside," Bhagwat said.
Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya today said RSS chief's words were a "guidance to him and others in the party".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll rises to 2,300; video shows building collapsing like house of cards
Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...
Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday
Chances of Parliament taking up a discussion on Motion of Th...
No scope for hate crimes on basis of religion in secular country such as India: Supreme Court
A Muslim man alleged he was assaulted and abused in the name...
Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now
Frank Hoogerbeets describes himself one having ‘utmost respe...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case
Will be produced before the competent court in Mohali on Tue...