 RSS should have been banned before PFI, says Lalu; BJP hits back : The Tribune India

RSS should have been banned before PFI, says Lalu; BJP hits back

It is the RSS, which is all about Hindu extremism, that deserves to be banned first: said RJD chief

RSS should have been banned before PFI, says Lalu; BJP hits back

RJD chief Lalu Prasad. PTI File

PTI

Patna/New Delhi, September 28

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh a “Hindu extremist organisation” that deserved to be banned, drawing a sharp retort from the BJP, which charged the former Bihar CM with pursuing a politics of "vote bank" and "pseudo secularism".

Prasad made the remark replying to queries from journalists about the Union Home Ministry's ban on Popular Front of India and several of its associates under a stringent anti-terror law.

"They keep raising the bogey of PFI. It is the RSS, which is all about Hindu extremism (‘kattarpanth'), that deserves to be banned first,” said the septuagenarian, after filing nomination papers for election to his party's top post in Delhi.

Prasad, who has been heading the RJD since he founded it in 1997, is likely to be re-elected next month.

His remarks drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, the political offshoot of the RSS.

"Lalu ji is aiming at consolidation of his Muslim support base by supporting the PFI. For this very reason he is hostile towards the RSS and its ideal of cultural nationalism,” Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said in a statement.

The former Bihar chief minister, who had stopped L K Advani"s "rath yatra" in 1990 and got the veteran BJP leader arrested, also claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will  see a "wipe out" (‘safaya ho jayega') of the saffron party, which is ruling at the Centre for the second consecutive term.

The ailing RJD chief replied with an emphatic "bilkul" (of course) when asked whether he hoped that his son Tejashwi Yadav, currently the deputy CM of Bihar, will one day rule the state.

However, the staunch loyalist of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi gave a guarded response when asked if he foresaw a situation where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will "run the country" (‘desh ko sambhalenge').

"'Sab log mil kar sambhalenge' (we all will run the show together),” said Prasad, who along with Kumar, had met Gandhi on Sunday.

"We had fruitful talks with Sonia Gandhi. There will be more meetings as the situation evolves,” he said.

The RJD supremo also frowned upon many BJP leaders raising questions as to why photographs of the meeting with Gandhi were not released, and whether Nitish and he returned after a long wait, without having met her.

"We had gone to meet a lady in her chamber. Was it a photo session? We must have spoken for an hour or so and they claim there was no meeting,” the former Bihar CM said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

2
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

3
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

6
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

7
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary today; stage set for celebrations at Khatkar Kalan

8
Himachal

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

9
Diaspora

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plans to address it

10
Nation

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress disciplinary panel issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists, no action against CM

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

In a first for PGI, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested