RSS: Some parties fanning conflicts

New Delhi, June 1
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said some parties were fanning conflicts and creating chasms among people and called upon them to have the wisdom to make sure they did not undermine national glory while playing politics.
The world was looking at India with hope, Bhagwat, said at an RSS training event in Nagpur.
