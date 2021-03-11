Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon; sharing details voluntary: CEC Sushil Chandra

Those not sharing Aadhaar details will have to give ‘sufficient reasons’

Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon; sharing details voluntary: CEC Sushil Chandra

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

Rules on linking Aadhaar with the electoral rolls can be issued by the government soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has said, adding that sharing Aadhaar details will be voluntary for voters, but those not doing so will have to give “sufficient reasons”.

Chandra, who demits office on Saturday evening, also said that the poll panel played a key role in intensifying the vaccination drive in the five states where Assembly elections concluded in March this year to ensure that voters and those involved in election duty were safe from the coronavirus.

In an interview with PTI, he said two major electoral reforms which took place in his tenure as the CEC are the provision of four dates in a year instead of one to enrol those turning 18 as voters and the linking of Aadhaar with electoral rolls to check duplicate entries in the voters’ list.

“Earlier, only January 1 of every year was the cut-off date. We convinced the government that this reform is very essential and these people should be enrolled as soon as they turn 18. With this reform now, there will be four dates in a year to get these people registered when they complete 18 years of age. This reform was pending for the last 20 years,” Chandra said.

The four cut-off dates for enrolment is part of a Bill passed by Parliament a few months back to allow linkage of Aadhaar with the electoral rolls.

As of now, those turning 18 on or before January 1 can be registered as voters. Those who turn 18 on January 2 or later have to wait for one year to register as a voter. But once the rules are issued, young people can get registered as voters on four different dates every year.

“The second biggest reform is the linking of Aadhaar with electoral rolls to check duplicate entries. It will make the voter list pure. It will make the electoral roll more robust,” he said.

Asked when the rules will be notified by the government, Chandra said “I think very soon because we have already sent draft proposals in this regard. We have also sent the forms which are to be changed and they are with the (law) ministry. Very soon, I think they will be cleared. We will also have to tone up our IT system.”

On whether sharing Aadhaar details will be voluntary, he replied in positive. “It will be voluntary. But sufficient reason will have to be given by voters for not giving their Aadhaar numbers. The reason may include not having an Aadhaar or not having applied for one or any other reason they can think of. I cannot think of any other reason,” the CEC said said.

Chandra was of the view that sharing Aadhaar number will help the EC to purify the voter list. It will also ensure that the poll panel is able to give more services to the voters through its communication system, he added.

“If we know about the voter more clearly, then we can give more services such as when the elections will be held and booth (details) on their phone numbers... We should know clearly that he/she is the right person,” Chandra said.

Asked about the biggest challenge he has faced as the CEC, he said the “toughest” one was to conduct elections in five states and various bypolls during COVID-19.

“Because when these elections were coming near, we never thought at that time that Covid will intensify. Suddenly, we came to know about the onset of Omicron. We had to prepare as nobody knew much about this variant.

“So, suddenly, we had to gear up to make the voting process and the election machinery safe,” he added.

During this period, the EC intensified the vaccination process and ensured booster (precaution) doses for its polling personnel, including security forces.

“We had to take the unusual step of stopping campaigning in physical form. Initially, we said only door-to-door campaigning with just five people will be allowed and there will be more emphasis on digital campaigning,” Chandra recalled.

“We had regular meetings with health secretaries and chief secretaries of the states. We asked them to intensify vaccination and we kept a close watch every week. We were giving a very graded response to our campaigning methodology. We opened it gradually. By the time electioneering started, the vaccination rate was very high in all the five states, and the voters had been given the first or the second doses as per protocol,” he added.

Chandra replied in positive when asked whether it was the EC which had in a way been responsible for intensifying the vaccination drive in the five states.

“Definitely. In states where it was especially less like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur, we reviewed the situation and asked the chief sectaries and the health secretaries to boost the vaccination drive.

“Each and every person should have taken at least the first dose. If the first dose had been administered, then the second should be given. In Uttar Pradesh, the first dose coverage was 100 per cent. The percentage of vaccination in Punjab and Manipur also went up. We took each and every step possible to check the spread of Omicron during the elections in these states so that the voters and the voting process can be safe,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

2
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

3
Nation

For killing a cook 27 years ago, 3 Indian Air Force officers get life term

4
Nation

CBI books Army officer posted in Port Blair for bribery

5
Punjab

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

6
Comment

Defence pensioners at the receiving end again

7
Punjab

Punjab police crack Mohali grenade attack case, 5 arrested

8
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

9
Nation

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

10
Trending

Watch: Desi bride goes out to fetch coffee just before her wedding, sips brew while driving

Don't Miss

View All
Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Top News

Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter handle

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

Before going live on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress...

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

Notably, Centre has revised downwards estimate for wheat pro...

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia vis...

Chintan Shivir: Congress calls for reset of economic policy post liberalisation

Chintan Shivir: Congress calls for reset of economic policy post liberalisation

We are not stepping back on liberalisation. We are stepping ...

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there

Cities

View All

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead in Tarn Taran village, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences: Hoshiarpur-based author Khushwant Singh

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, Ludhiana Improvement Trust: Court

Ludhiana: Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments in Ludhiana

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7, HODs of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau