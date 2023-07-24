Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

PTI

Haridwar, July 24

Rumours of a fire in the Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express created panic among passengers on Sunday near Raisi station in Laksar area of the district.

As the train stopped shortly afterwards at a railway bridge over the swollen Banganga river, the panic-stricken passengers got down and crossed the bridge on foot.

However, later it turned out that someone had pulled the chain and as a result its jammed wheels emitted smoke triggering the rumours of a fire, Laksar station superintendent SK Tiwari said.

The train stood at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour, he said.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and allowed the train to proceed after its brakes were repaired, Tiwari said.