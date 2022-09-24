Rupee breaches 81-mark against USD

New Delhi, September 23
The rupee slumped 30 paise to close at a lifetime low of 81.09 against the USD on Friday.
This is the third straight session of loss for the Indian currency during which it has lost 124 paise against the USD.
On Thursday, the rupee plunged by 83 paise — its biggest single-day loss in nearly seven months — to close at 80.79.
