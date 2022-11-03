Russia resumes Black Sea grain agreement

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

The world was spared from further volatility after Russia on Wednesday resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain deal. It happened after Ukraine gave written guarantees that it would not use the humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products for military operations.

“With the help of an international organisation and Turkey, the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports designated for the export of agricultural products for military operations against the Russian Federation were obtained and submitted to the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) on November 1,” said the Russian Defence Ministry.

Signed in july The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Istanbul in July to allow ships from three Ukrainian ports to travel along an agreed corridor to markets worldwide

After the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, India also raised concerns, saying it would further exacerbate the food crisis

“The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees received at this time are adequate and resumes implementation of the agreement — the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian Ports (the Black Sea Initiative) — which had been halted following the terrorist attack in Sevastopol,” the statement added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Istanbul in July to allow ships from three Ukrainian ports travel along an agreed corridor to markets worldwide.

India had also raised concerns about the suspension of the initiative, saying it would further exacerbate the food crisis. “We believe the exports had contributed to lowering prices of wheat and other commodities, evident from the drop in the FAO Food Price Index,” India had said at a UNSC briefing debate on Ukraine this week.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that in return for rejoining the agreement, Russia had demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not launch attacks from parts of the Black Sea covered by the deal. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Russia’s resumption of participation in the grain deal.