Russia to operate 64 weekly flights to Indian cities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

India and Russia will soon upgrade their bilateral air services agreement to include more weekly flights between the two countries.

Under the proposed agreement which is yet to be inked, Russian carriers would be allowed to operate up to 64 weekly flights to Indian cities as against the present upper limit of 52, according to reports.

However, due to the situation in Russia, Aeroflot currently operates seven weekly flights to India and no Indian airline currently flies to Russia. Air India, before its privatisation, was the only Indian carrier operating to Russia. The “in-principle” agreement follows a visit to Russia by a delegation, led by Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, which agreed upon a protocol on cooperation in the civil aviation sector.