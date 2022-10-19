Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

New Delhi, October 19
India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory asking its citizens to leave the country at the earliest.
Indians were asked to leave by any available means in view of the deteriorating situation and recent escalation of hostilities all across Ukraine, said the Indian mission in Kyiv.
On October 10, after Russia had retaliated for the bombing of the bridge to Crimea over Kerch Strait, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had issued an advisory asking Indians in Ukraine to avoid all non-essential travel in view of escalation in hostilities.
Indians were also asked to keep the Indian embassy informed about their whereabouts.
Western countries had asked their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately after hostilities began in mid-February. However, several thousands of its nationals are now confirmed to be fighting on the side of the Ukrainian forces.
After October 10, Russia has continued with aerial attacks all over Ukraine including the national capital Kyiv. This has resulted in civilian casualties as well as power outages.
The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss Tehran’s weapon transfer to Moscow followinga complaint by Ukraine that Iranian drones are being used in the recent attacks on its cities by Russia.
