Russian held in JEE manipulation case

New Delhi, October 3
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it detained a Russian national, Mikhail Shargin, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in connection with its probe into alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) last year. He was suspected to be the main hacker in the alleged manipulation of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission in top engineering colleges in India. Shargin was questioned by the CBI and later arrested.
The accused, Mikhail Shargin, was detained by the CBI at the IGI Airport on his arrival from Almaty in Kazakhstan, official sources in the agency said, adding that a look-out circular was issued against him.
On September 1, 2021, the CBI had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates/ conduits for alleged manipulation of the JEE Mains 2021.
It was further alleged that the said company and its directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs by solving the question paper of the applicant in exchange for a huge amount through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat.
