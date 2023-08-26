Russian Prez won't attend G20 meet

New Delhi, August 25
The suspense over Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the G20 summit here in-person ended with his spokesman Dmitry Peskov announcing that the Russian leader has a busy schedule, “so direct travel is not on agenda”.
Putin was compelled to avoid travelling to South Africa for the just-concluded BRICS summit and instead participated through video appearance. The form of Putin’s participation in the G20 summit is to be clarified later, added Peskov.
